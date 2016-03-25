academic freedom, 237–239, 248–249, 263, 264, 401–402. See also mandates, OA
access
digital divide and, 38, 111, 350
dissemination costs, funding, 47
profitability and, 18, 20, 237–238
publisher attempts to control, 48, 144–145, 317–318
quality, relation to, 271, 279
universal, 38, 54–56, 197, 350
access, barriers to. See also permission barriers; price barriers
censorship, 38
connectivity, 38, 111
copyright, 43, 45, 322
custom, 321–322
for disabled users, 38
DRM, 43, 45
filtering, 38
language, 38
legal, 43, 322. See also copyright
money solution for, 109–110
technological, 43
access, economic barriers to. See also price barriers
access fees, 30, 337, 350, 396–397
gratis OA for removing, 26–27, 83–89, 171, 413
journals, rising prices of, 7–11, 33, 37–38, 41–45, 72, 93–97, 124, 337–338
reader-side fees, 30, 337, 350
activism, 186–187
Advanced Research Projects Agency (ARPA), xiv
Advanced Research Projects Agency-NET (ARPA-NET), xiv
advertising, 32, 40, 133, 162, 334, 347, 351
age-weighted citation rate (Jin), 168, 290
Agreement on Trade Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS), 231
aid to natural disaster survivors, 107–108
Albanese, Andrew, 244
alert systems, 40, 94, 104, 112. See also current awareness services
Alliance for Taxpayer Access (ATA), 198, 212, 227
Amazon, 381
Amedeo, 77
American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), 124
American Association of University Presses (AAUP), 17, 187, 228, 245
American Chemical Society (ACS), 79, 160, 229
American Physical Society (APS), 160
American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB), 275
Anderson, Kent, 180
Andrew, Theo, 360
anti-competitive practices. See monopoly
artificial intelligence, 112
Aristippus, 334
Arriba Soft, Kelly v., 147
Arthritis Research Campaign (ARC) (UK), 207, 231, 256
article processing charges (APCs), 413. See also publication fees
Arts & Humanities Research Council (AHRC) (UK), 231, 241
arXiv, 34, 185, 250, 294, 327
Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), 123–124
Association of American Publishers (AAP), 19, 79, 163, 187, 206
Association of American Publishers / Professional/Scholarly Publishing (AAP/PSP), 141, 146, 228–229, 236, 244
Association of American Universities (AAU), 17
Association of Learned and Professional Society Publishers (ALPSP), 60, 72, 123–124, 141, 146, 159, 161
Association of Research Libraries (ARL), 17
The Atlantic, 372–373
Atomic Dog, 77
audience size
benefit of OA, xiv, 15–16, 38, 40, 42, 46, 48, 61, 69, 97, 104, 219, 275–278, 296, 339, 341, 400
humanities vs. science journals, 331
internet and potential for, 11, 46, 97, 305, 403
limiting, 80
OA vs. TA journals, 276, 296
open courseware and, 77
Australia, 214, 217, 361
Australian Research Council (ARC), 217
Austria, 207, 232
author addenda, 35, 73, 141, 143, 147
author rights
attribution, 26, 146, 171, 252, 312
balancing again publisher rights, 141–148, 218–220, 230–231, 233
to authorize OA, 6, 21, 35–36, 62, 236, 238, 266, 375
to retain copyright, 32, 35, 62, 73, 160, 372
authors. See also faculty
competition for, 295, 297
fee waivers, 123–124, 134, 151, 157, 216, 272
as initial copyright holders, 6, 35–36, 230
journals, historical benefit to, 41
knowledge of OA, 65–69, 80, 125, 226, 314
payment for journal articles, xiv, 4, 29–30, 41, 46, 303–305
prestige incentive, 63, 283–285, 287, 289–290, 298, 362–363
pride, effects of, 276–278, 362
writing for impact, 28, 41, 45, 47, 77, 104, 305, 359
authors, OA and
author-centric strategies for achieving, 59–64
benefit of OA to, 40, 42, 46, 48–49, 61, 69, 75, 97, 219
control the rate of growth of OA, 59, 80
incentives to provide OA, 62–63, 78, 152, 249, 259, 283
journals, attitudes toward, 125, 226
knowledge about OA, 65–69, 80
as obstacle to OA, 36, 68, 80
promotion and tenure committees, 63, 168–169, 283, 289, 298
Baen Free Library, 306, 339
Bakken, Frode, 387
Barendse, William, 168, 290
Batista, Pablo D., 168, 290
Batting Average (Kleinberg), 168, 290
Beilstein Journal of Organic Chemistry (BMC), 131, 137, 280
Belgium, 214, 232
Bennett, Douglas, 288
Bentham Open, 180
Bergstrom, Carl, 168, 277, 290
Bergstrom, Theodore, 277
Berlin Declaration on Open Access to Knowledge in the Sciences and Humanities, 26, 83, 85, 172, 251, 311–316
Berman, Howard, 242–243
Berne Convention, 231
Berners-Lee, Tim, xiv
Bethesda Statement on Open Access Publishing, 26, 83, 172, 251, 311–316, 352
biology, 63, 152, 169, 275, 280, 332, 333
BioMed Central (BMC), 32–33, 47, 60, 131, 137, 160, 176–177, 183, 324, 354n2
Blackwell, 75
blogs, 32, 75
Bollier, David, 14
BookPower, 77
books. See also digitization; monographs; textbooks
compared to journals, 41, 43, 46, 256, 288, 335, 338, 359
ebook readers (hardware) for digital books, 77, 80
exceptions to some OA mandates, 202, 255–256
OA books, 32, 75–77, 262, 335, 339, 355
print sales increased by OA editions, 77, 306, 339
royalty-producing, 46, 202, 255–256, 303, 335, 359,
books, digitized. See also copyright, digitization of works under; public domain, digitization of works in the
British Library project, 373
costs of producing, 77
ebooks and ebook readers, 77
Google project for, 382, 385, 386, 387
growth in, 76–77
nonrivalrous property, 4–5
for preservation, 136, 177
print on demand (POD), 77
print sales increased by OA, 77, 306, 339
restricting usage of, 384–385
boycotts, 38, 46
Brady, Matthew, 380
brand, 11, 108, 174, 195, 253, 287, 288, 292, 294, 322, 323, 351. See also prestige; reputation
Bravo, Norka Ruiz, 260
Brazil, 396
British Heart Foundation, 207
British Library, 177
British Library Digitisation Strategy, 373
British Medical Journal (BMJ), 275, 277, 374
Brody, Tim, 74, 276
Brown, Sheridan, 65, 67, 221, 248
Budapest Open Access Initiative (BOAI), ix, 26, 30, 46, 83, 85, 86, 97, 172, 251, 311–316, 359, 413
Burma, 107–108
Bush, George W., 202, 209, 211, 232
California Law Review, 68
California Open Source Textbook Project, 77
Cambridge University Press, 187
Canada, 54–56, 160, 197, 207, 231, 232
Canadian Breast Cancer Research Alliance, 207
Canadian Health Services Research Foundation, 207
Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), 207, 231, 241, 256
Canadian Library Association, 324
Canadian Treasury Board, 54
Cancer Research UK (CR-UK), 207, 231, 256
career advancement. See also faculty; prestige; reputation
benefit of OA to, 61, 69
deposited articles and, 263–264
impact factors and, 62, 289, 290, 322
promotion and tenure committees, 62–63, 167, 174, 263–264, 283, 289, 298
Carr, Les, 67, 74, 221
Carroll, Mike, 227–228
cell phones, 75–76
censorship, 19, 38, 205–206
Center for Journal Ranking, 168, 290
chemistry, 131, 137, 160, 280, 332
ChemWeb, 118
China, 19
CIBER, 74
citation impact, 69, 74, 276–277, 287, 289, 294. See also impact factors
CiteULike, 76
citizens
benefit of OA to, 41
NIH public-access policy, commenting on, 198
taxpayer argument for OA, 4–5, 51–58, 197–198, 236, 332
classified research, 29, 41, 202, 204, 210, 255
clean energy, analogies to, 319–328
clickwrap licenses, 359, 383
Co-Action Publishing, 160
Coalition for Networked Information (CNI), 17
Coble, Howard, 242
Codex Leicester (da Vinci), 386
Cohen, Barbara, 353
Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Press, 187
collaboration, 48, 76, 349
Columbia University Press, 187
commerce, internet, xiv
Committee on Institutional Cooperation (CIC), 73
common property, 12
CommonText, 77
communication, optimal results and, 12
competition, 11, 77, 131, 137, 154, 297, 347, 353, 375, 376, 379, 401. See also markets; monopoly
compliance
with funder OA policies, 194, 198, 204, 210, 211, 217, 238, 247, 250, 253–254, 260, 261, 361
incentives for, 261, 263–264
NIH policy, 247, 261, 360–361
with university OA policies, 216, 221, 238, 247–248, 260–262, 263–265, 361, 364
willing compliance with OA mandates, 63, 215, 238, 248
conference presentations, OA for, 253, 262
connectivity barriers, 38
Connotea, 76
Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC) (Spain), 231
Consolidated Appropriations Act, 212
Contemporary h-index (Sidiropoulos), 168, 290
Contemporary Issues in Technology & Teacher Education, 160
contractors, access to works of federal, 51
contracts. See also copyright law
author incentives to sign, 284, 372
author addenda to modify, 35, 73, 141, 143, 147
clickwrap licenses as, 359, 383
funding, 6, 51, 238–239
NARA-Custom Flix, 381, 384
NIH-style funding, 227, 230–231, 237–238, 241
publishers, 6–7, 35, 73, 141, 160–161, 192, 218, 225, 233, 257, 284, 233
secret, no-bid, 381
voluntary, OA mandates as condition of, 28, 215, 238, 364–365, 377
Conyers, John, 187, 227–246
coolness, 286
Copenhagen Business School, 7
Copernic, 410
copy editing, 53, 96, 162, 292, 293, 335–336
copyfraud, 373, 382–385. See also copyright
copyright. See also copyfraud; digitization of works under copyright; fair use; intellectual property rights; libre OA; orphan works; public domain
as an access barrier, 43, 45, 322
all-rights-reserved, 171–173, 188, 413
attribution and, 26, 146, 171, 252, 312
authors right to retain, 32, 35, 62, 73, 160
consent vs. privilege, 387
database right, 252, 380, 382, 385
derivative works, 26, 87, 312, 313
doesn't cover facts and ideas, 4, 112, 252
expiration of, 6, 27, 88, 376,
Fair Copyright in Research Works Act (Conyers bill) and, 227–241
Federal Research Public Access Act (FRPAA) and, 203, 207–208
institutional use of, 173, 219
NIH public-access policy and, 193, 196–197, 202, 227–240, 241–242
as a preservation barrier, 104, 172, 178, 384
public good and, 5–6
publisher overreach on, 7, 146, 208, 229, 233, 235, 239, 241, 375–376
state-created monopoly, 20
Copyright Alliance, 229
copyright holders
authors as, 6, 32, 35–36, 32, 62, 73, 160, 230
journals as, 347
publishers as, 208, 233–240, 375
copyright infringement
commonplace, 6
Fair Copyright in Research Works Act (Conyers bill), 241
Harvard method for avoiding, 35, 207, 220–224
mass infringement, 403–404
methods for avoiding, 257–258
NIH method for avoiding, 211, 229, 230–233, 241
plagiarism vs., 146
publisher claims of, 230, 375
whether invisibility is worse, 305
Copyright Office (United States), 244
copyright reform, 27, 45, 46, 47, 77–78, 97, 208, 227, 229, 231, 241, 258, 306, 322, 359
Cornell University, 94, 137, 327, 384–386
Cornyn, John, 201–204, 242,
cosmic expansion, 409, 411
Creative Commons (CC) licenses. See also libre OA; open licenses
attribution licenses, 160, 165, 171, 252
copyright holders consent to OA using, 27
libre OA and, 188n1
-BY licenses, 171–172, 188n2, 252
-BY-NC licenses, 171–172
-BY-ND licenses, 87
society publishers, 160–161
Credit Suisse First Boston, 16, 274–275
Cuplinskas, Darius, 353
CURES Act (United States), 201, 203–204
current awareness services, 399. See also alert systems
CustomFlix, 381, 384
Cyclone Nargis, 107–108
Dahlberg, John E., 105
Dalton, Joan, 365
dark deposits, 34, 257, 265, 286. See also repositories; green OA
dark web, 410
Darnton, Robert, 215, 219
data. See also metadata and metadata harvesting
cost-recovery model, 7
journal open-data requirements, 73
licensing, 253
open data, 73, 252, 253
text-data integration, 74
database right, 382
Davis, Crispin, 110
Davis, Phillip, 126, 129, 180
Davis/Anderson hoax, 180
DC Principles Coalition (DCPC), 159, 163, 227, 229, 233, 245
Deep Query Manager, 410
Department of Agriculture (US), 201
Department of Commerce (US), 201–202
Department of Defense (US), 201
Department of Education (US), 201, 378
Department of Energy (US), 201
Department of Health and Human Services (US), 201
Department of Homeland Security (US), 201
Department of Transportation (US), 201
Depository Services Program, 54
deposits. See repositories
design, quality of, 279
developer incentives, 74, 76
Dezenhall, Eric, 79
Digital Access to Research Theses (DART) project, 360
Digital Access to Scholarship at Harvard (DASH) (Harvard), 34
digital divide, 38, 111
Digital Library of the Commons, 12
Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), 404
digital rights management (DRM), 43, 45, 306
digitization of works under copyright. See also books; copyright
British Library project, 373
false claims to copyright, 373, 382–384
orphan works, 378, 387
private funding, 372–374, 377–378
public funding, 372–378
digitization of works in the public domain. See also books; public domain
British Library project, 373
with private funding, policies for, 373, 385–386
with public funding, policies for, 372–373, 381–385
with public-private funding, 378–381, 386–387
restricting usage of, 373
Digitizing American Imprints program, 378, 380
Dionysius, 334
Directory of Open Access Journals (DOAJ), 34, 123, 138–139, 163–164, 172, 176, 188
Directory of Open Access Repositories (OpenDOAR), 37, 67
disabled users, 38
disaster relief, 107–108
dissemination fees, 47, 337, 396–397
dissemination speed, 75–76
dissertations. See electronic theses and dissertations (ETDs)
Distributed Open Access Reference Citation project (University of Oldenberg), 168, 290
DK Associates, 118
Dominguez, Magaly Báscones, 126, 129
download counts, 74, 240
Doyle, Helen, 353
DPubS, 72
DSpace repository software, 257
Duke University, 94
Dylan, Bob, xiii
ebook readers (hardware), 75, 77
Eckersley, Peter, 387
Economic & Social Research Council (ESRC) (UK), 231, 256
economic stimulus, OA as, 374
editors (of scholarly journals). See also peer review
copy editors, variable need for, 335–336
peer-review editors generally not paid, 31, 47, 335
Education Resources Information Center (ERIC), 378
Egghe, Leo, 168, 290
Eigenfactor (Carl Bergstrom), 74, 168, 290
electronic theses and dissertations (ETDs), 264–265, 278, 357–369
Electronic Thesis project (JISC), 360
Elsevier, 18, 68, 79, 110, 118, 180, 206, 272
embargoes
compromises, 255, 374–377, 379–380
Conyers bill, 236
for digitization projects, 375–377, 380–381
eliminate eventually, 324–325
Federal Research Public Access Act (FRPAA) and, 201, 204, 207
funder policies on, 254–255
library subscriptions and, 342
maximum, 161, 193, 197, 204, 254, 255
medical research, 232, 254
NARA, 381
NIH and, 211, 235, 254, 375–376
for patents, 255
post-copyright, 376
postprint, 161, 344, 347
publishers, 221–223, 256–257, 324–325
science vs. humanities research, 334
university policies on, 226, 254–255
encouragement of OA (as opposed to requiring OA), 193, 194,198, 217
English, Ray, 129, 210
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), 201
eprints, 117–119, 121
EPrints Handbook, 119
EPrints repository software, 68, 257
eScholarship Repository (University of California), 337
ETH Zurich, 259
European Bureau of Library, Information and Documentation Associations (EBLIDA), 373
European Database Directive, 382, 384
The European Library (TEL), 76, 382–384
European Research Council, 207, 254
European Union (EU), 232, 254, 279, 384
European University Association, 265
Eysenbach, Gunther, 276
faculty. See also authors; career advancement; researchers
academic freedom, 237–239, 248249, 263, 264, 401–402
condition of employment, OA as, 7
ETD mandate, opposition to, 366–367
freedom to publish, 20–21, 248, 258, 263, 338
opt-out policies for, 35, 216, 218–220, 223, 226, 263
self-imposed OA policies, 7, 213–226
Fair Copyright in Research Works Act (Conyers bill), 187, 227–241
fair use. See also copyright
applies to online work, 146–147
exceeding, 26–27, 85, 87–88, 171–173, 196, 375, 381
gratis OA, 88
judgment calls, 44
limitations, 146–147
permission barriers, 87, 173, 251, 312
plagiarism and, 146
restoring, 359
text mining, 173
users and, 171–174, 196, 251
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), 107
Federal Research Public Access Act (FRPAA), 146, 201–208, 250, 255, 260
fee waivers, 123–124, 134, 151, 153–154, 157, 216, 272
Field, Blake, 147
Field v. Google, 147
filtering, 38
flipping journals from non-OA to OA, 149–158, 185–186, 326
Fods de la recherche en santé du Québec, 207
folksonomy, 76
Footnote.com, 380
Fox, Edward, 360
France, 214, 232
Frank, Martin, 233–235, 240
Franklin, Benjamin, xiii
Frazier, Kenneth, 338
free and open-source software, 26, 27, 31, 37, 72–73, 88, 335, 338, 414
Free Curricula Center, 77
freedom of expression, 99–104
freedom to publish, 20–21, 241
Free High School Science Texts, 77
Freeload Press, 77
Free Online Scholarship (FOS) revolution, 395–398, 400–402
Free Online Scholarship Newsletter (FOSN), xv
free software, 26, 37, 72–73
FreeTechBooks, 77
fear, uncertainty, doubt (FUD), 131, 138
funding. See also research funding; university funding
charitable, 105–106
contracts, 6, 51, 238–239, 257
disciplinary differences, 39, 128, 135, 332–334, 337
digitization projects, 372–374
institutional subsidies, 30, 32, 47–48, 131, 135–138, 155, 326, 338
private, digitization of works under copyright, 372–374, 377–378
privately funded research, 29, 63, 72, 128, 131, 251, 323, 336, 344, 372, 373
public, digitization of works under copyright, 372–378
public-private partnerships, 378–385
publication fees, 32–33, 47, 61–62, 73, 180–182, 207, 258–260
publicly funded research, 4–5, 29, 51–58, 128, 131, 146, 191–199, 201–208, 232, 236, 251, 323, 336, 344, 372, 373, 376
redirection of funds, 184–186, 297
unbinding projects, 348–352
funding agencies, OA policies, 6–7, 35–36, 63, 146, 249, 372
benefits of OA to, 41
compliance with funder OA policies, 194, 198, 204, 210, 211, 217, 238, 247, 250, 253–254, 260, 261, 361
embargoes, 254–255, 374–377, 379–380
exceptions, 29, 202, 255–256,
gratis vs. libre, 251–252
green vs. gold, 248–249
permissions, securing, 211, 229, 230–233, 241, 257–258,
regulate grantees, not publishers, 205, 241
repository designation, 249–251
requirement vs. request, 247–248
sanctions, non-compliance, 193–194, 204, 217, 260–261
scope of policies, 253–254
timetable for deposits, 256–257
Fund to Promote Scientific Research (Austria), 207
Fyffe, Richard, 369
GAPworks, 72
gardening strategy, 186–187
Gates, Bill, 386
Genome Canada, 207
Germany, 232
Gibbs, W. Wayt, 52
gifts and gift culture, 20, 98, 144, 292
g-index (Egghe), 168, 290
global south (developing world), 78, 350
Global Text Project, 77
gold OA (through journals). See also journals, OA
compared with green OA, 32, 86, 173, 293, 298, 299, 327
defined, 31–34, 413
less suited to mandates than green OA, 205, 248–249, 265
gratis/libre distinction, 86, 251
misunderstandings about, 33, 124–126, 129, 131, 133, 134, 137, 187
Goodlatte, Bob, 235
Google, 19, 72, 75–76, 117–121, 147, 361, 380–382, 386–387, 410
Google, Field v., 147
Google Library Project, 217, 384–385
Graf, Klaus, 387
grants. See funding agencies; research grants
gratis OA, 26–27, 32, 83–89, 171, 172, 173, 251–252, 265, 266, 381, 384, 385, 413. See libre OA.
green OA (through repositories). See also dark deposits; postprint archiving; preprint archiving; repositories, OA
better suited to mandates than gold OA, 205, 248–249, 265
compared with gold OA, 32, 35, 86, 293, 298, 299, 327
defined, 31–32, 34–37, 413, 414
ease of, 67–68, 143, 362
humanities vs. sciences demand, 334
gratis/libre distinction, 86, 251
growth of, 72, 185
mandates, 7, 35–36, 223, 248–249
mistaking green mandates for gold, 223,
misunderstandings about, 67, 75, 221, 285, 299
most TA publishers permit it, 35–36, 142–143, 249
opt-out policies, 35, 216, 218–220, 223, 226, 263
pale green OA, 33
rights-retention policies, 35, 207, 220–224
SPA (some pay for all) model, 325–326
subscriptions, effect on, 185, 259, 293–295
Guédon, Jean-Claude, 41
Gutenberg era, 281
Gutenberg Press, 319
Haematologica, 19
Hagedorn, Harry, 337
Hajjem, Chawki, 276
Hall, Steven, 73
Hammer, Armand, 386
handicapped users, 38
Hane, Paula, 149
Hardin, Garrett, 12–13
Harnad, Stevan, 67, 74, 84, 88–89, 211, 221–222, 256, 276
Harvard University, 35, 94, 213–226, 265, 386
Hatch, Orrin, 404
Health Department (UK), 207, 231, 256
Hess, Charlotte, 12–13
Higher Education Authority (HEA) (Ireland), 231
HighWire (HW) Press, 123–124, 160
Hill, Rowland, 110, 396
HINARI, 350
Hindawi Publishing, 135–136, 160, 183, 324
h-index (Hirsch), 74, 168, 290
Hirsch, J. E., 74, 168, 290
Hirtle, Peter, 177–178
HIV/AIDS research, 346–352
hoaxes, 18, 180
Hollings, Ernest (Fritz), 404
honesty, 18, 178–180, 236, 278, 309
Hooker, Bill, 139
Houghton, John, 374
Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI), 29, 207, 231, 256
humanities, OA in the, 39, 52, 76, 135, 161, 180, 231, 331–339, 376
Hurricane Katrina, 105
Hwang, Woo Suk, 105
Hyman, Steven, 215
HyperJournal, 72
hyperlinks, multiple-resolution, 112
Ian, Janis, 306
iBoogie, 410
image-tampering, 104–105
impact factors. See also citation impact
citations, 69, 74, 289–290
discriminate against new journals, 167–170, 174
prestige and, 289–290
quality and, 175, 291
dissertations, 358
India, 160, 214, 276, 278
Indiana University, Digital Library of the Commons, 12
Indian Institute of Science, 278
Individual h-index (Batista), 168, 290
Informatika, 160
information overload, 93, 94, 119,120, 400–402
information scarcity, 322
Ingelfinger, Franz, 62
Ingelfinger Rule, 35, 62, 68, 235, 365–366
Ingwersen, Peter, 74, 168, 290
Instituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS) (Italy), 231
intellectual property rights, 49, 51, 229, 231, 232, 404. See also copyright; patents
Intellectual Property (IP) treaties, 231, 241
International Association of Scientific, Technical and Medical Publishers (STM), 73, 141, 146
internet
audience size and, 11, 46, 97, 305, 403
creation of the, xiv
dark web, 410
digital divide and the, 38, 111
function, xiv
mix of high and low quality, 280–281
online-only resources (OA and non-OA), 30, 73
prodigality of the, 403–405
taming the wildness of the, 409–411
Internet Archive, 361
internet generation, 78–79
Ireland, 231, 232
ISI Web of Science, 118
Italy, 231, 232
Japan, 160
Jefferson, Thomas, 3
Jensen, Michael, 339
Jin, Bihui, 168, 290
Johnson, Richard, xvi, 136
Joint Information Systems Committee (JISC) (UK), 63, 207, 231, 256, 360, 373–374, 378
Jones, Richard, 242, 360
Joseph, Heather, xvi, 212
Journal Influence and Paper Influence Index, 74
Journal Influence Index (Center for Journal Ranking), 168, 290
journalism, 4, 15, 20
journal-management software, 72–73, 335
Journal of Biology (BMC), 63
Journal of Insect Science (University of Arizona), 337
Journal of the Medical Library Association (JMLA), 275
Journal of Visualized Experiments, 19
journals. See also specific journals
authors not paid for articles, xiv, 4, 29–30, 41, 46, 303–305
benefit of OA to, 40
benefits of faster turnaround than books, 41
compete for authors, not readers, 154, 297
digital, 176–178, 373
fake, 18, 180
humanities vs. sciences, 333
impact-factor (IF) eligibility, 168–170
impact metrics, 167–170
Ingelfinger Rule used by, 35, 62, 68
online-only, growth in, 73
postprint archiving permissions, 68, 73, 143, 194, 348, 366
preprint archiving permissions, 68–69, 143
prestige incentive, 293, 295, 298
profit margin / rejection rate correlation, 16
rejection rates, disciplinary differences, 333
road-building analogy, 7–9
unbinding projects, 345–355
journals, OA. See also gold OA; open access (OA); publishers, OA; quality
audience size, 15–16, 38, 40, 42, 48, 61, 97, 104, 296
business models, 33, 123–131, 133–139, 184
not just one, 32, 33, 248, 259, 413
competitive advantage, 276, 291, 296, 297
conversions from non-OA journals, 149–158, 185–186, 326, 344
copyright, 6, 32, 171–173
costs of production, TA vs., 30, 32, 55
discoverability, 75
false assumptions about, 33, 124–126, 133, 137
honesty, doubts about, 178–180
hybrid OA journals, 19, 38, 66, 73, 88, 136, 138, 153–154, 159, 160, 161, 162, 163, 164, 165, 170, 177, 259, 272–273, 326, 342
Impact Factors, 66, 74, 167–170, 291
incentives to accept submissions, 272, 274
libre OA and, 32, 171–173
no-fee, 19, 32, 124, 130, 131, 133–139, 150, 151, 155, 156, 171, 181, 298, 324, 325, 336
open licenses insufficiently used, 171–173
outsourcing publication, 160
overlay journals, 337
peer review, 30–31, 175, 272–273
preservation programs, 176–178
prestige, 63, 66, 174–176, 283–299, 293
profitability, 27, 32, 47, 77, 80, 135–136, 160, 183, 237, 274, 324
publication fees, 32–32, 123–128, 130, 133–135, 137–138, 161, 180–182, 272
quality, 124, 174–176, 272, 273, 274, 271–281, 283–299
redirection of funds to support, 184–186
society publishers and, 159–165
SPA (some pay for all) model, 325–326
submissions to, growth in, 40, 72, 74, 146, 153–154, 275–276, 291
sustainability, 33, 47, 182–184
journals, TA. See also publishers, TA; quality
boycotts and, 38, 46
competitive advantage, 276, 284–287, 295–297
conversions to OA, 149–158, 185–186, 326, 344
costs of production, OA vs., 30, 32, 55
fee waivers at fee-based journals, 123–124, 134, 151, 153–154, 157, 216, 272
incentives to accept submissions, 273–275
online-only, 176–177
open-data mandates, 73
peer review, 272–273
permit author-initiated green OA, 18, 143, 280, 285
preservation programs, 176–177
prices, sciences vs. humanities, 331–332
prices and price increases, 7–11, 33, 37–38, 41–45, 72, 93–97, 124, 337–338
price-impact / quality correlation, 277–278,
profitability, 11, 16–17, 18, 21, 54, 125, 182, 237, 273–274
profit margin / rejection rate correlation, 126
publication fees, 33, 123–124, 125, 182, 273, 279–280
quality-prestige relation, 174, 280, 283–299
redirection of subscription funds to support OA, 184–185
risks and perceived risks from OA, 293–294, 307–308, 322–323, 343–344
SPA (some pay for all) model, 326
sustainability, 183, 297
judgments, first and second order, 399–402
Kaplan-Myrth, Andy, 14
Kaufman, Cara, 123–124, 131, 133, 161, 182, 273
Kaufman-Wills Group, 123
Kelly v. Arriba Soft, 147
Kirtas-Amazon partnership, 76
Kleinberg, Jon, 168, 290
knowledge
access to, limiting, 18, 48
distribution of, 323–324
extraction of, 112
growth of, 42, 93–94, 119,120, 400–402
last-mile problem for, 107–113
nonrivalrous property of, 3–5, 97
of OA, by authors, 65–69, 80, 125, 226, 314
public good, 3–14
self-correction of, OA and, 99–105
sharing, 4–5, 17–18
Krujatz, Sebastian, 387
The Lancet, 187
language barriers, 38
Lappin, Debra, 353
last-mile problem for knowledge, 107–113
Lawrence, Gary S., 225
legislation. See individual acts and bills.
Liberman, Mark, 278
Libertas Academica, 77
Liberty Textbooks, 77
libraries. See also specific libraries
access, barriers to, 40, 43–50, 52, 60, 95
bargaining power of, 8
benefits of OA to, 40–41, 48, 96–97, 341
boycotts and, 38, 46
cancellation decisions, 16, 72, 279, 294, 341–343
censorship and, 205
dissertations in, 264, 358
free, offline access to, 77
incentives, OA, 33, 40–41, 48
paying publication fees, 186, 397
preservation, role in 176
pricing crisis, 16, 44, 72, 96, 137, 277, 331, 338, 341–344
reducing costs with OA, 137, 341–344
repositories, 341
road-building analogy, 8–11
public, 41, 52
ullage of, 407–408
Library of Congress, 378
libre OA, 83–89, 171–172, 178, 188n1, 413. See also access, barriers to; copyright; open licenses
licenses, 27, 39, 253, 413. See also Creative Commons (CC) licenses; open licenses
licensing agreements, 43
Lieberman, Joe, 201–204
Ligue des Bibliothèques Européennes de Recherche (LIBER), 373
Linksvayer, Mike, 14
Linnean Society of London, 160
Lippencott, 160
literature. See also books, digitized
boycotting, 38, 46
copyright-holder consents in OA, 45
crank, 400
digital, advantages of, 93–94
free access to, incentives for, 400–401
royalty-free/royalty-producing, 28–29, 258, 303–305
scholarly, revolutions in, 400
Little Rock Air Force Base, 107
Lots of Copies Keeps Stuff Safe (LOCKSS), 176, 249, 367
loophole mandates, 35, 217, 230, 241, 257–258, 323
Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL), 290, 407
machine translation, 38, 112
Macquarie University, 265
mail, 109–110, 396–398
Malamud, Carl, 373
mandates, OA. See also academic freedom; policies, OA; individual funders and universities
absence of coercion, 217, 363–365
contracts, OA as a condition of, 28, 215, 238, 364–365, 377
ETD mandates, 264–265, 359–367
green, not gold, 205, 248–249, 265
loophole mandates, 35, 217, 230, 241, 257–258, 323
many-eyeballs theory, 101
Marincola, Elizabeth, 275
marketing, 30, 53, 153, 292–293, 347
markets, 15–21, 44, 75, 96–97, 144, 154, 275, 289, 343, 401–402. See also competition, monopoly
mash-ups, 112
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), 35, 94
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Press, 187
Max Planck Institute, 131
McGraw-Hill, 355n5
McMillan, Gail, 360, 365–366
McPherson, Isaac, 3
McVeigh, Marie E., 277
media
digital, copying, 98, 305–306
digital, OA and, 29, 39
internet age, 97
rivalrous, 3–5, 97–98
royalty-producing, 29, 255, 303–304
Medical Approaches, 77
Medical Journals Backfiles Digitization Project, 378, 380
Medical Research Council (MRC) (UK), 231, 251, 256
medicine (as an academic field), 20, 35, 57–58, 62, 68, 118, 135, 169, 197, 198, 201, 204, 207, 209, 211, 232, 235, 242, 249, 252, 254, 331, 333, 342, 345–347, 353, 378, 387, 407
Medknow, 160, 183, 324
Medline, 118
MedRounds Publications, 77
Merck, 18
Merton, R. K., 333
metadata and metadata harvesting, 36, 61, 117, 121, 188, 203, 211, 222, 249, 257, 262, 339, 365. See also Open Archives Initiative (OAI)
MEtrics from Scholarly Usage of Resources (MeSur) (LANL), 74, 168, 290
metric system mandate, US federal funding agencies, 238–239
Microsoft, 75, 142, 361
Microtome, 177, 361
midwife analogy, 11, 54, 94
Mill, John Stuart, 99–102, 104
Moghaddam, Golnessa Galyani, 278
Molecular Diversity Preservation International (MDPI), 170
monographs, xiv, 28, 77, 339. See also books
monopoly, 8–9, 16, 20, 45, 75, 144, 154, 183, 219, 289. See also competition; markets; publishers, TA
moral arguments for OA, 103–104, 349–351
Morris, Sally, 123
Morrison, Heather, 139
Moss, Daniel, 14
Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA), 404
movement for Open Access (OA), 28–29, 59–61, 72, 77, 89, 398
BBB statements influence within, 26, 83, 251, 312, 314
compared to movement for free and open-source software, 88
compared to movement for open educational resources, 77
focus on articles, 39, 306
focus on new work, 345
funded research interest, 29
future of, 78–80, 251
goal constructive, not destructive, 37–38, 307, 344
as ground to delay anti-trust action against publishers, 75
not advocating copyright infringement, 304
not limited to publicly funded research, 29
phases of the, 306, 335, 339, 359, 360
system of incentives and, 283
victories and success stories, 85, 88, 209, 212
movies and moviemakers, 29, 46, 97, 359
music and musicians, 29, 97, 303–306, 359, 404
myths and misunderstandings. See also open access (OA);
about OA, 25, 60, 78–80, 87, 126, 281, 314, 320
about OA journals, 33, 124–126, 129, 131, 133, 134, 137, 187
about OA policies, 212, 223–224,
about OA repositories 67, 75, 221, 285, 299
about peer review, 79–80, 175
Napier University, 263
Napster, 28, 45, 303–306
National Academies Press, 339
National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), 201
National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), 380–381, 384, 387
National Association of State Universities and Land Grant Colleges, 17
National Cancer Institute of Canada (NCIC), 207, 231
National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), 332, 336, 376
National Institute for Health Research (UK), 207
National Institute of Standards and Technology (Commerce Department), 202
National Institutes of Health (NIH), public-access policy
bill to overturn, 227–240
compliance, 247, 261, 360–361
copyright, method for avoiding infringement, 6, 35, 203, 204, 227–240, 258
embargo, 193–195, 204, 207, 209, 211, 232. 235, 240, 254, 375–376
final version, 191–199
Federal Research Public Access Act (FRPAA) mandate and, 201
journal subscriptions and, 342, 344
libraries and, 344
NIH-funded authors, 7, 191, 194, 198, 230, 230, 234, 235, 236, 238, 239, 240, 242, 261
patent law and, 202
publication fees, payment of, 259–260
publisher accommodations, 7, 35, 194, 235, 251, 258
publisher objections, 163, 227–242, 317–318, 375
trade and, 232
whether it has harmed publishers, 240, 255, 295, 322, 342, 343–344
National Institutes of Health (NIH) Public Access Working Group of the NLM Board of Regents, 196, 210, 361
National Library of Medicine (NLM), 374, 378
National Library of Medicine (NLM) Board of Regents, 210, 361
National Library of the Netherlands, 176
National Research Council (NRC), 54
National Research Council (NRC) Press, 54, 56
National Science Foundation (NSF), 201–202
Nature, 79
Nature Physics, 72
Nature Publishing Group, 187
Nederlands Tijdschrift voor Geneeskunde, 373
Netherlands, 157, 232
Networked Digital Library of Theses and Dissertations (NDLTD), 361
New England Journal of Medicine, 62, 68
nexttext, 77
Nobel Prize winners, 11, 244, 354
Nodelman, Uri, 158
nonrivalrous property, 3–5, 97–98
Northwestern University library, 367
novels and novelists, 4, 29, 39, 306, 339
Nozick, Robert, 397
Nucleic Acids Research, 280
OA citation advantage, 69, 74, 169, 276. 361
Obama (Barack) administration, 324
Office of Fair Trading (UK), 374
OhioLINK, 73
Oman, Ralph, 244
open access (OA). See also journals, OA; myths and misunderstandings; publishers, OA; repositories, OA
defined, ix, 26, 311–316, 413
growth of, factors underlying, 42
historical perspective, 41
legal basis in copyright-holder consent, 27, 45, 88, 203, 306,
legal basis in public domain, 6, 27, 29, 88, 306, 377
for machines, software, 400–401
making it the default, 217–218, 220, 253, 263, 264, 360, 365, 400
Millian argument for, 99–105
mission- vs. market-oriented, 15–22
moral arguments for, 103–104, 349–351
obstacles to, 36, 78–80, 321–322
pragmatic arguments for, 103–104
progress, praising, 313, 315
as seizing opportunities, 95, 97–98, 134, 305, 358
as solving problems, 45, 47, 80, 95–96
taxpayer argument for, OA, 4–5, 51–58, 197–198, 236, 332
trends favoring, 71–81
unbinding projects, 345–355
vehicles for, 31–37, 66, 75–76
Open Access (OA), benefits of
for audience size, 15–16, 38, 40, 42, 48, 61, 97, 104, 296 219, 339, 341, 400
for authors, 40, 42, 46, 48–49, 61, 69, 75, 341
for career advancement, 61, 69
for citizens, 41, 51–58
for funding agencies, 41
for government, 41
for journals, 40
for libraries, 40–41, 48, 96–97
for publishers, 40, 400
for readers, 40–41, 46, 48, 57–58, 341
Open Access Directory (OAD), 184
Open Access News (OAN), xv
Open Access Scholarly Publishers Association (OASPA), 167, 172, 179, 182, 184, 252
code of conduct, 179, 182
OpenACS, 72
Open Archives Initiative (OAI), 36, 117–121, 249–250. See also metadata; repositories
Open Content Alliance, 76
open educational resources (OER), 77
The Open Information Science Journal (TOISCIJ) (Bentham Open), 180
Open Journal Systems (OJS) (PKP, University of British Columbia), 73, 335
open licenses. See also copyright; Creative Commons; libre OA; licenses
open review, 30–31
Open Society Institute (OSI), 63
open-source software. See free and open-source software.
Open Textbook Project, 77
Optical Society of America (Optics Express), 162, 169, 183, 324
Optics Express, 162, 169, 183, 324
Oregon statutes case, 373, 381
O’Reilly, Tim, 305, 324
orphan works, 378, 387. See also copyright
Ostrom, Elinor, 11–14
overlay journals, 337
Oxford University, 373–374, 376
Oxford University Press, 187
Page, Amanda, 165
Paper Influence Index (Center for Journal Ranking), 168, 290
Parmar, Ramesh, 276
Partnership for Research Integrity in Science & Medicine (PRISM) (AAP), 19, 187, 206, 229
patents, 63, 202, 255–256, 366. See also intellectual property rights
Patry, William, 237, 243
Paulos, John Alan, 409–411
Peek, Robin, 218
peer review. See also editors; referees
bypassing, 56, 60, 79, 175, 212, 216, 223–224
of dissertations, 358
Federal Research Public Access Act (FRPAA) and, 202, 205–208
myths about, 79–80, 175
open review, 30–31
postprints and, 224, 235
preprints and, 28–29, 39
quality of, 180–182, 272–273, 294–295
rejection rates and, 274
repositories and, 31, 252
retroactive, 337
second-order judgments, 399
peer review, economics of
author-side fees and, 180–182
costs, 31, 72–73, 335–337
editors, payment to, 31, 47, 335
referees, payment to, 20, 31, 234
peer to peer (P2P) networks, 75, 303
Pennsylvania State University Press, 187
permission barriers, 25, 26, 27, 39, 40, 45, 47, 48, 76, 83–85, 87–88, 93, 171, 251, 312, 359, 381. See also access, barriers to
permissions
access and, 43–50, 83, 85, 312
postprint archiving, 35, 40, 68, 73, 142–143, 194, 280, 285, 348, 366
preprint archiving, 35, 68–69, 143
most TA publishers permit green OA, 35–36, 142–143, 249
methods for securing, 35, 68, 207, 211, 220–224, 229, 230–233, 241, 257–258
Peters, Mary, 244
Peters, Paul, 136, 169
Philosophers’ Imprint (University of Michigan), 136, 337
philosophy, 95, 136, 156, 158, 186, 332, 333, 336, 339
photocopying, 146, 178
physics, 154, 185, 294, 331, 332, See also arXiv; Sponsoring Consortium for Open Access Publishing in Particle Physics (SCOAP3)
Piper, Greg, 242
piracy, 28, 403
plagiarism, 28, 145–146, 279
distinct from copyright infringement, 146
OA deters, 279
Plato, xiii, 109
PLoS Biology, 63, 280
PLoS ONE, 183
Plutchak, T. Scott, 275
podcasts, 75
policies, OA. See also mandates, OA; individual funders and universities
compliance incentives, 263–264
deposits, 201–208, 213–226, 252–253, 262
deposit location, 249–251, 262
embargoes, 254–255
exceptions, 255–256, 364–367
gratis or libre, 251–252
opt-out policies, 35, 216, 218–220, 223, 226, 263
requirements vs. requests, 193, 194,198, 217, 247–248
rights-retention policies, 35, 207, 220–224
sanctions for non-compliance, 193–194, 204, 217, 260–261
scope, 253–254
timetable for deposits, 256–257
who decides? 265
Pollock, Daniel, 218
Portugal, 214
postal revolution, 109–110, 396–398
postprint archiving. See also green OA; versions
defined, 34, 354
permissions, 35, 40, 68, 73, 143, 194, 280, 285, 348, 366
self-archiving, 207, 256, 294
peer-reviewed, 224, 235
unbinding projects, 345–355
Potto Project, 77
Poynder, Richard, 172
Prelinger, Rick, 381
preprint archiving. See also green OA; versions
defined, 34, 354
peer review and, 28–29, 39, 235, 262
permissions, 35, 68–69, 143
preservation, 27, 34, 44, 48, 75, 80, 104, 119, 121, 136, 172, 176–178, 183, 192, 202, 205, 206, 249, 250, 323, 366, 367, 384,
prestige. See also brand; career advancement; reputation
attracting referees, 287
authors and, 63, 283–285, 287, 289–290, 298, 362–363
creating, 292–293
discriminates against new journals, 284–287, 290, 293, 296, 297
OA, relation to, 10–11, 27, 66, 68, 73, 74, 131, 153, 155, 276, 280, 283–299, 321
print associated with, 73
quality, relation to, 10–11, 63, 73, 74, 153, 167, 174–175, 272, 283–299
Price, Greg, 408
price barriers, 25–27, 39, 45, 46, 47, 76, 83–85, 89, 93, 171, 251, 381. See also access, barriers to; access, economic barriers to
pricing crisis in journals, 7–9, 33, 37–38, 41–50, 72, 124, 331–332, 337–338
Pride and Prejudice (Austin) case, 378–379, 385
Princeton, 408
print, age of, 41, 46, 47, 93, 97, 103, 145, 321, 400
Professional/Society Publishers division (AAP/PSP), 228–229
ProFusion, 410
Project Gutenberg, 76
promotion and tenure (P&T) committees
can create disincentives to publish in OA journals, 10, 62–63, 168–169, 174, 187, 276, 283, 289, 290, 291, 298, 321, 322
can create incentives to deposit in OA repositories, 63, 263–264, 286, 292, 298
quality standards, 263–264, 291
ProQuest, 264, 357, 361
Prosser, David, 120
Public Access Advisory Working Group of the NLM Board of Regents (NIH), 196
Public Access to Science Act, 253
Public Access Working Group (PAWG) (NIH), 204, 210, 361
publication fees. See also article processing charges (APCs)
defined, 413–414
double dipping, 259
doubts about, 31, 133–134, 178, 180–182, 272–273,
effect on converting non-OA journals to OA, 150, 152–154
fee-based OA journals, 19, 32–33, 123–128, 130, 133–135, 137–138, 161, 180–182, 185, 186, 251, 258–260, 272, 274, 324, 325, 332, 333, 338, 396
funders paying fees for grantees, 32, 33, 62, 131, 135, 161, 181, 195, 203, 204, 207, 266
no-fee OA journals, 19, 32, 123, 124, 130, 131, 133–139, 150, 151, 155, 156, 161, 171, 181, 298, 324, 324, 325, 336
subscription journals charging, 123–126, 182, 273
universities paying fees for faculty, 32, 33, 47, 61, 126–131, 137–138, 181, 336–337
waivers for economic hardship, 32–33, 123–124, 134,151, 157, 216, 272, 326,
public domain. See also copyright; digitization of works in the public domain
public good
knowledge as a, 3–14, 46, 97
unbinding for the, 350
Public Knowledge Project (PKP) (University of British Columbia), 335
public libraries, 41, 52
Public Library of Science (PLoS), 11, 25, 32–33, 52, 129, 170, 177, 274, 324, 335–336, 354n2
Publishers
added value, 144–145, 227, 292, 293, 294
as copyright holders, 208, 233–240, 375
midwife analogy, 11, 53, 94
mission- vs. market-oriented, 16–22
plagiarists, prosecution of, 145–146
right to refuse to publish, 7, 35, 62, 68, 198, 218–220, 223, 240–241, 266
subtracted value, 96, 144, 292
universities and power of, 8–11
publishers, OA. See also journals, OA; open access (OA)
publishers, TA. See also journals, TA; monopoly
most permit green OA, 35–36, 142–143, 249
opposition to OA, 72, 81, 163, 207–208, 218–220, 227–242, 307–309, 317–318, 375
PubMed, 118, 212
PubMed Central (PMC), 177, 191–194, 196–197, 212, 229–230, 241, 249–250, 256, 275, 342, 345, 354n2, 375. See also repositories
quality. See also journals, OA; journals, TA
access relation, 271, 279
assessing, 168, 290–291
author pride and, 276–278
embargoes and, 275
ETDs, 358–359, 362–363
Impact Factors vs., 175, 291
incentives to lower, 272–275
mission- vs. market-orientation and, 18
prestige relation, 63, 153, 174–175, 272, 283–299
variables, 271, 286
Queensland University of Technology (Australia), 214
radio, 3–14, 55, 325–326, 395
readers
access fees, 30, 337, 350
benefits of OA to, 40, 46, 48
competition for, 154, 297
fair use and, 171–174, 196, 251
last-mile problem for knowledge, 108–109
recommendation systems, 112
Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), 303, 305, 404
Reeves, Sharon, 369
referees. See also peer review
accountability, 358
attracting, prestige in, 287
journal quality and, 175, 271, 286, 292
unpaid, 20, 31, 234
reference linking, 112
Regazzi, John, 118
Registry of Open Access Repositories (ROAR), 37, 67
rejection rates
peer review and, 274
profitability and, 16, 126
quality and, 16, 274–275
sciences vs. humanities, 333
repositories, OA. See also green OA; open access (OA); Open Archives Initiative (OAI); self-archiving; specific repositories
costs to run, 34, 37, 47
dark deposits, 34, 257, 265, 286
defined, 414
disciplinary, 249, 262, 338
discoverability, 75, 117–121
dual deposit / release strategy, 211, 222, 257
functions, 34, 66
growth in, 72, 185
indexing, 75
institutional, 34, 36–37, 221, 249–251, 337
interoperable, 36, 249–251
journals vs., 31
libre OA, can provide, 32, 251
mandated deposits, 201–208, 213–226, 252–253
OAI compliance, 36
peer review and, 31, 252
personal web sites vs. 117–119, 121
postprint archiving, 35, 66, 68
preprint archiving, 66, 68
preservation of, 34, 178
university policies on, 249–253, 262
variety of materials, 34, 66
reputation, 11, 170, 174, 187, 284, 287, 292, 296, 347, 351, 353, 358, 365. See also brand; career advancement; prestige
research
access to, 43–56, 191–199, 201–208, 317–318
inquiry and truth-seeking, 10–14, 112–115, 120–121
medical, 57–58, 197–198, 207, 232, 254
unbinding projects, 345–355
Research Councils UK policy, 203, 260
researchers. See authors; faculty
research funding. See funding
right to refuse to publish, 7, 35, 62, 68, 198, 218–220, 223, 240–241
rivalrous property, 3–5, 97–98
roads as public goods, 7–11
Rockefeller University Press, 187
Roel, Eulalia, 337
Rossner, Mike, 187
Rowse, Mark, 149–155, 157, 185–186, 326
Royal Society (UK), 160, 272
Royal Society of Chemistry, 160
Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, 11
royalty-free literature, 28–29, 46, 258, 303–305, 359
royalty-producing literature, 29, 255–256, 303–304, 359
RSS feeds, 32, 75
Russia, 214
Sabo, Martin, 57
Sahu, D. K., 276
Sale, Arthur, 248, 360–361, 364, 369
Saudi Arabia, 160
scaling argument, 93–94
scam journals, 18, 178–180
scarcity, artificial, 16, 96, 98, 104, 145, 237, 242, 324
Schiraldi, Glenn R., 355n5
Scholarly Publishing and Academic Resources Coalition (SPARC), xv–xvi, 73
Scholarly Publishing and Academic Resources Coalition (SPARC) Europe, Seal, 170, 172, 188, 212, 252
schools, 15, 20
Schroeder, Patricia, 217
Schroter, Sara, 275
science, 99–103, 202
Science, DOE office of, 201
Science Classics, 77
Science Commons, 73
Science Commons Protocol for Implementing Open Access Data, 252
Science Direct, 118
Science Magazine, 260
sciences, technology, medicine (STM) fields, 331–339
SCImago Journal Rank (University of Granada), 168, 290
Scirus, 361, 410
Scottish Executive Health Department, 207
Seamans, Nancy H., 365
search, 75, 111–112, 117–121, 399, 409–411. See also specific search engines
effective, tools for, 112–113
indexing repositories and journals, 75
librarians vs. scholars use of, 118
natural language, 112
power of, 409–411
relevance algorithm, 117–120, 410
search spam, 410
second-order judgments, 399
self-archiving. See green OA; repositories, OA
semantic web, 112, 172
September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, 355n5
Shankar, Ramamurti, 278
Shaw, George Bernard, 3–4
SHERPA database, 68
Shieber, Stuart, 139, 182, 215–216, 218
Sidiropoulos, Antonis, 168, 290
SJR Indicator (University of Granada), 168, 290
Sloan Foundation, 378
Smith, Richard, 295
social networking, 30, 112
social tagging, 30, 76, 112
societies, scholarly, 17, 32, 159–165
society journals, full/hybrid OA, 160–161, 165
society publishers, 159–163, 165
Socrates, xiii
software
free and open-source, 26, 27, 31, 37, 72–73, 88, 335, 338, 414
journal-management, 72–73, 335
Sokal hoax, 180
some pay for all (SPA) model, 325–328
Sompel, Herbert van de, 74, 168, 290
SOPS, 72
South Africa, 232
Spain, 231
spam, 178–179, 403–404, 410
SPARC Open Access Newsletter (SOAN), xv
Sponsoring Consortium for Open Access Publishing in Particle Physics (SCOAP3) (CERN), 154–155, 157, 184–186, 326
Springer, 157–158, 160
Stallman, Richard, 27
St. Andrews University, 221
Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy (SEP), 156–158
Stanford University, 94, 265
State Children's Health Insurance Program (SCHIP), 327–328
statutes, access to digitized, 372–373, 381
Stirling, 265
Strike Rate Index (Barendse), 168, 290
students, 40, 77, 264–265, 278, 357–363
submission fees, 154, 161
submissions
attracting, 40, 287, 292–293, 299
competition for, 296, 347, 353
deterring, 143, 172, 194
electronic, 277, 360, 366
Federal Research Public Access Act (FRPAA) and, 205
increasing, 72, 153–154, 275, 291, 334
NIH-funded authors, 236, 239, 261
overlay journals, 337
prestige / quality relation, 63, 153, 175, 272, 287–288, 292–293, 299
quality and, 74, 125, 175–176, 272, 274
subscribers, competition for, 297
subscription model, 93–97
subsidies. See funding
sui generis, 382–383
SURF, 170, 172
Surowiecki, James, 104
Surratt, Brian, 369
Sutton, Caroline, 139, 159–160, 164
Swan, Alma, 65, 67, 72, 215, 221, 238, 248
Sweden, 207
Swedish Research Council, 207
Switzerland, 214, 232, 396
tarmac problem, 107–108
taxpayer argument for OA, 4–5, 51–58, 197–198, 236, 332
television, 15, 325–326, 328, 395
terminology
“author fees” and “author pays”, 33, 124, 125, 131, 134, 138, 181, 413–414
“gratis OA”, 83–89
“libre OA”, 83–89
“mandate”, 215, 217
“open access”, 26–27, 38, 54, 83–89, 311–316, 387
Testa, James, 277
textbooks, 77, 303
Textbook Revolution, 77
text mining, 112
text summarizers, 112
Thatcher, Sanford, 387
theses. See electronic theses and dissertations (ETDs)
Theses Alive project (Edinburgh), 360
Thomson Reuters, 169
Thomson Scientific, 73, 168, 277
Thorpe, Liffey, xvi
toll access (TA). See journals, TA; publishers, TA
TOPAZ, 72
TRIPS (Agreement on Trade Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights), 231
Turkey, 214
Twain, Mark, 101
UK PubMed Central (UKPMC), 249
UK PubMed Central (UKPMC) Funders Group, 251
Ukraine, 232
unbinding projects, 345–355
UNESCO, 360, 378
United Kingdom (UK), 107, 160, 207, 214, 231, 232, 396
United States, 160, 232, 396. See specific agencies, departments, laws
universal access, 38, 54–56, 197, 350
universe, critical density of the, 409, 411
Universidad de Oriente, 7
Universiteitsbibliotheken en de Koninklijke Bibliotheek (UKB), 157
universities. See also faculty; libraries, university; specific universities
green OA and, 7, 35–36
publishers and power of, 8–11
repositories, 34, 36–37, 249–253, 262
universities, policies
compliance with university OA policies, 216, 221, 238, 247–248, 260–262, 263–265, 361, 364
deposits allowed, 262
deposits required, 252–253
embargoes, 254–255
ETDs, 264–265, 278, 357–363
exceptions to, 255–256
gratis vs. libre, 251–252
green vs. gold, 248–249
opt-outs, faculty, 35, 216, 218–220, 223, 226, 263
paying publication fees for faculty, 32, 33, 47, 61–62, 126–131, 137–138, 181, 336–337
repository designation, 249–251, 262
requiring vs. requesting OA, 247–248
scope of policy, 253–254
timetable for deposits, 256–257
who decides? 265
University College London, 7
University Microfilms International (UMI) (Proquest), 357, 361
University of British Columbia, 335
University of California, 94, 220, 225–226, 337
University of Chicago Press, 187
University of Connecticut, 94
University of Göttingen, 158
University of Granada, 168, 290
University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana, 407–408
University of Iowa, 265
University of Liege, 263
University of Maryland, 94
University of Michigan, 129, 136–137, 337, 386
University of Minho (Portugal), 214, 261
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, 94
University of Oldenburg, 168, 290
university presses, 17, 77
Unsworth, John, 286
Usage Factor (UKSG), 74, 168, 290
vaporware, 179
Varjabedian, Kathy, 407
Velterop, Jan, 157
Versions (of journal articles). See also postprint archiving; preprint archiving
enhanced versions, 172
problem of multiple versions, 31, 112, 195, 206,
version to deposit in an OA repository, 66, 146, 192, 195, 202, 206, 207, 209, 212, 213, 224, 236, 252–253, 265
Vetenskapsrådet (Swedish Research Council), 207
Vinci, Leonardo da, 386
Virginia Tech, 365
voice readers, 112
volunteers, 7, 28, 134, 144, 327, 346
waivers
fee waivers, 32–33, 123–124, 134,151, 157, 216, 272, 326,
license or policy waivers, 216, 218–220, 223, 226, 263
Walker-Prosser model, 342
Walljasper, Jay, 14
Walter, Scott, 369
Walters, William, 126, 129
Washington, H. A., 3
web entropy, 409–411
web filters, 399
Web Impact Factor (Ingwersen), 74, 168, 290
Weiss, Rick, 57
Wellcome Trust (UK), 6–7, 29, 35, 207, 220, 231, 241, 251, 254, 256, 260–261, 345, 361. See also funding
Wellcome Trust Library, 378, 387
White House Office for Science and Technology Policy, 19, 324
wikibooks, 77
wikis, 75
Wiley, 75, 79, 206
Wills, Alma, 123–124, 131, 133, 161, 182, 273
wisdom of crowds, 104
Wonder Power, 325
World Academy of Science, 160
World Digital Library, 378, 380
World Health Organization (WHO), 232
World Wide Web, xiv
Yahoo, 75, 118, 142, 361, 410
Yale University Library, 378
y-factor (Sompel), 74, 168, 290
York University, 7
Young, Jeffrey, 104
Zalta, Ed, 158
Zerhouni, Elias, 193–196, 240
Zuckerman, H. A., 333
